Tim Aten Knows: Dairy Queen still coming to East Naples

Q: Any news on what’s happening with the Dairy Queen that was supposed to be going up next to Texas Tony’s in East Naples? So far, no work has begun. I hope it’s not been scrapped. — Wanda Erickson, East Naples

A: A DQ Grill & Chill is still in the works at 4535 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The local franchise owner is working to obtain the necessary permits so that construction can begin on the drive-thru restaurant.

“The permitting process can take a long time. We had like one little snag that was actually a couple of months ago and I think we’re past that. We’re just kind of waiting, but I think this is the last stretch of it,” said Marco Island resident Jim Dolan, who co-owns the new DQ franchise with his wife, Cathleen.

Dolan is expecting to have the final permits in hand within the next month so that he can put the project out to bid. It’s possible that the new restaurant could still open in 2023, he said.

