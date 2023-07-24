WINK News

Downtown Fort Myers shooting suspect’s court appearance pushed to August

Writer: Paul Dolan

Jeffery Adam Burton mugshot. CREDIT: LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A man suspected to be connected to a shooting in downtown Fort Myers had his scheduled court appearance pushed from Monday morning to August.

According to Fort Myers Police, Jeffery Adam Burton turned himself in in June.

Burton is suspected of being involved in the shooting where Adam Rudlaff got shot after he left work near The Lucky Screw in April. Rudlaff was an innocent bystander.

Adam Rudlaff in the hospital. CREDIT: WINK News

A bullet remains lodged near his heart, which doctors say is too dangerous to remove.

Rudlaff has two teenage kids. Rudlaff and Nicole, his fiance, were supposed to get married in July.

