Innocent victim caught in the crossfire of downtown Fort Myers shooting

Over the weekend, gunfire on Hendry Street in downtown Fort Myers leaves the community shaken after a stray bullet hit a man on his way home from work.

Adam Rudlaff heard the shots while innocently walking down the street, and now he’s in the hospital. Rudlaff has a bullet in front of and behind his heart. And he will have to live with it for the rest of his life because the surgery is too dangerous.

Rudlaff told WINK News he thought fireworks hit him. Little did he know at the time, a gun shot him. He said he needed help, begging people to call 911. Unsure if anyone did, he called his fiance for help.

Nicole Womak, Rudlaff’s fiance, said she was in Cape Coral when he called, explaining he got shot walking home from work in downtown Fort Myers. She quickly called 911 and then dashed downtown as quickly as possible.

Knowing Rudlaff is safe now, her mission is to push police and everyone else to find the person responsible.

“He was laying in the middle of downtown Fort Myers screaming for someone to call 911 as everybody’s just walking past him for like 30 minutes. I had a tweet call me while I was driving in Cape Coral with my best friend. And she had to call nine one while I was on the phone with him,” Womak said.

“Punctured lung machine here it’s actually taking the blood out of me now I’m not sure how long I’ll be here in the hospital with my recovery will be less than six weeks you take care taken away from everything all my responsibilities commitments really making them put my whole world upside down matter of seconds,” Rudlaff said.

“It’s just unnacceotable what if that was a kid where he got shot could have been a kids head,” Womak said.”

WINK News spoke with Dennis Adams, a witness to the shooting, about what he saw.

“I saw probably… I counted ten police cars, four firetrucks, three or four ambulances…” Adams said.

Fort Myers police said a fight led to the shooting.

“It was literally seconds before we had officers on scene down there,” Shawn Yates, the acting captain of the FMPD operations division, said.

WINK News asked Yates if anything had been done to increase surveillance or security in the wake of the shooting.

“Specifically when we talk about security, the downtown camera systems, and we’ve got those viewing all of those downtown areas, so we’ve got generally someone on our Real-Time crime center that’s observing these cameras through the nights,” Yates said.

However, FMPD wouldn’t give nor show WINK News the video from Saturday night.

“Probably the safest place to really be. I mean Downtown Fort Myers because we have police presence everywhere,” Rick Castiano, the owner of World Famous Cigars in downtown Fort Myers, said.

World Famous Cigars is across the street from where the shooting happened. Castiano believes as horrendous as the shootings are, they’re isolated incidents. Consequently, because they’re isolated incidents, they’re not an accurate gauge of downtown Fort Myers’s safety.

“It could happen anywhere,” Castiano said.

FMPD said they had four officers specifically assigned to that block of downtown Fort Myers Friday night and explained they don’t have the manpower to have officers on every block.