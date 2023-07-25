Which foods could be causing issues with your medications?

Nearly 70% of Americans are on at least one prescription drug, and according to Johns Hopkins, food and medicine interactions can take place with prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Depending on the foods you eat, the medications meant to help you with blood pressure, back pain, diabetes, headaches and more could be hurting you.

The first culprit? Grapefruit juice. Doctors from Harvard University found that the drink contains a compound called furanocoumarins that binds enzymes and stops them from working.

Black licorice stops blood pressure medicines from working. It contains glycyrrhizin, a plant compound that causes pressure to rise.

Medics reported herbal supplements interacting with antidepressants. When taken with blood thinner medications, they can also cause a higher risk of bleeding because of contained flavonoids.

People taking antidepressants should also avoid strong cheeses altogether. These medications work to block monoamine oxidase, and scientists report aged cheeses can block serotonin and dopamine.

Steer clear of green tea if you take medications for heart disease and high blood pressure. The vitamin K in the drink can reverse the effects of meds and lead to more damage.

Experts suggest sticking to neutral foods like rice, bread and peanut butter if you are taking several different medications while sick. Neutral foods coat your stomach and aid in helping digestion, which metabolizes your medication better.