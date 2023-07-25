Photo ID will soon be required to file a deed

You will soon need a government-issued photo identification if you want to file a property deed.

This will make it easier for law enforcement to verify the identity of the people involved in a property-related transaction and investigate fraudulent activity.

Property fraud is no joke in Florida, including Lee County.

“We know, since March, there’s been 15 instances of this that have happened,” said John Bodner, a Lee County clerk.

It doesn’t sound like a lot, but if you’re the victim of property fraud, it could be devastating.

That’s why, starting Aug. 1, Lee County’s changing the rules, making it harder to transfer a property deed from one to another.

Property fraud is when someone forges your identity and transfers your property into their name.

Ted Stout is a broker at Realmark Realty in Cape Coral and he told WINK News that property fraud is a problem locally because there are so many vacant lots.

Stout was asked if he is called daily.

“Yesterday, yeah. You know, somebody finds you on Zillow, and they say, ‘Hey, I got this lot, I want to sell blah, blah, blah,'” Stout said. “Usually, we can vet them out because they’re in a hurry or at some unrealistic price or — but, you know, some cases, it’s very difficult to tell if they’re the legitimate owner or not.”

So how do property owners protect themselves? Get title insurance.

“Somebody else sold their lot, right,” Stout said. “They had no idea that somebody sold their lot, started building on it, but they had title insurance, so it covered them.”

“A lot of people, the most important thing they do in their entire life is the purchase of their home, and this is one of the biggest purchases they’ll ever make,” Bodner said.

So, starting Aug. 1, Lee County will require anyone filing for a property deed to show a government-issued ID. It doesn’t matter if you do so in person or by mail.

The Lee Clerk of Court Chief Administrative officer told WINK News that he believes the new program will make a difference right away. He also said that property owners should sign up for Lee Clerk’s free property fraud alert service.