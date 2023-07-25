Smallest baby born at HealthPark Medical Center off ventilator

In May, Darionna was born at HealthPark Medical Center and was the smallest baby ever born at the hospital.

At birth, she weighed 9 1/2 ounces, weighing less than a Coke can. After being delivered, she was transferred to the NICU at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Three months later, Darionna is 2 pounds, 4 ounces, and getting bigger and stronger by the day.

She’s still receiving oxygen, but she is off the ventilator.

And according to her mom, Darionna is enjoying something new: a pacifier.

If you would like to help cover the cost of much-needed diapers, wipes, and a bassinet for when she comes home, click here.