Emergency C-section after 25 weeks leads to smallest baby born at Golisano Children’s Hospital

Darionna, a newborn baby weighing just nine and a half ounces, less than a Coke can, is the smallest baby ever born at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Darionna’s mother, Tkyia White, describes her as a fighter, adorable, and feisty. And looking at some of the videos she shared with WINK News, there’s no doubt about that.

“She’s growing slowly but surely,” White said.

Darionna was born after 25 weeks weighing only 270 grams.

“She’s about, like, from my fingertips probably to like wrist and just like you could probably hold her. Like if dad had his hand there, oh my gosh, probably be right in the middle! But she’s very tiny, very, very tiny,” White said.

White said Darionna is in perfect health despite the early birth.

“Absolutely normal her head scans no blood in the brain,” White said.

Darionna is also said to have quite a big personality.

“Sometimes she doesn’t want to be touched, and her little monitors start going off. Then once you do leave her alone, she’s okay. So she’s a little feisty. She’s a rock star. She’s a fighter,” White said.

On April 28, White had a routine check-up when doctors noticed Darionna didn’t have enough fluids around her. 90 minutes later, doctors prepared to deliver Darionna by emergency C-section.

“They weren’t able to get the tubes down because she was small. But whatever they did, they did it. And she’s, she’s been fighting ever since,” White said.

Even though Darionna remains in the NICU and likely will for a while, she and her mother are inseparable. White’s also anxious for the day she can finally hold her daughter.

“I just can’t wait to get that skin-to-skin. Like I get the touch her, do little hand hugs on her and stuff like that,” White said.

White told WINK News she will be able to hold her daughter as soon as she gains another pound. Her message to mothers who might be going through a difficult pregnancy is to keep praying and staying hopeful.