You know that feeling when you get home from a long trip? How good it feels to climb into your own bed? Imagine that times 100.

A mom spent almost nine months away from home on a trip she didn’t plan for, but the gift she got in return is this week’s Miracle Moment.

Miracles come in many ways.

Tkyia White’s miracle baby girl, Darionna, came three and a half months early, and she was so small that doctors weighed her in ounces, not pounds: only nine and a half ounces.

Darionna is the smallest baby ever born at Healthpark Hospital. Doctors immediately transferred her to the NICU at Golisano Children’s Hospital next door.

She’s been fighting ever since. Darionna’s road home has been long and winding, with more than a few bumps along the way.

Doctors never gave up, and neither did Diarionna. In fact, she grew stronger and bigger. She grew out of the micro diapers and baby doll clothes to dress up for her first Halloween and her first Christmas.

After 249 days, she’s home in time for her first Valentine’s Day.

White shows the same devotion to those around her. She recently lost her best friend to cancer and has taken in her two young children, determined to raise them and Darionna.

“It’s a lot. It’s hard. It’s tough, but it shows me how strong I am,” White said.