Minnesota Twins 2024 Spring Training schedule released

Minnesota Twins home spring training schedule released. CREDIT: WINK News

The Minnesota Twins released their upcoming 2024 Spring Training baseball schedule on Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Twins, Spring Training will consist of 34 games, playing 18 games at home and 16 on the road.

The Twins, who play their home games at the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, will play their first game against the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday, Feb. 23. The next day, the Twins will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Hammond Stadium in the first of 33 official Grapefruit League games.

As part of the annual Fort Myers “Chairman’s Cup” series, the Twins will play the Boston Red Sox on March 1, 6, and 18.

Minnesota Twins players warming up. CREDIT: WINK News

Other games the Twins will play at home will see them face the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers.

Spring Training will end on Tuesday, March 26, after the Twins face the Braves at home. The Twins will then have Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

The full schedule is below.