Carbon monoxide killed Marines whose bodies were found in car, say deputies

Carbon monoxide poisoning has been ruled the cause of death for the Naples United States Marine Corporal, and two other Marines, who died in a vehicle.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths of Marine Corps Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, Merax C. Docker, 23, and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, who was from Naples, are consistent with Carbon monoxide poisoning.

“I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably. Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time,” said Pender County Sheriff Alan W. Cutler.

