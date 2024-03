Red Rat Snake. CREDIT: FWC

Authorities may have been underwhelmed after arriving at a Lehigh Acres home when someone reported a 15-20 foot python wrapped around a car’s engine.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office‘s Facebook account, a video shows Sgt. Van Pelt reaching into the car’s hood and pulling out a red rat snake. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee County Sheriff’s Office (@leesheriff)

Authorities were prepared for anything, given that pythons have been documented in Florida as long as 19 feet. However, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says red rat snakes, on average, reach 4 feet in length but can grow up to 6 feet.

The snake was likely warming itself in the engine bay of the car.

Authorities safely released the snake unharmed in a nearby wooded area.

Red rat snakes are a native species of Florida and can be found in every county in the state. Although it isn’t endangered, the species is listed on Florida’s Imperiled Species Management Plan.

