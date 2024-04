A major law enforcement presence converged on a Lee County neighborhood, where deputies discovered a person deceased inside a home.

Multiple Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with rescue units, responded to a domestic call on Exeter Street and Gorham Avenue Thursday, just after 10:30 a.m.

A mobile command center, ambulance, fire truck and over 20 LCSO cruisers were seen lining Gorham.

LCSO deputies were seen in full tactical gear, several drones flew over the area and the special operations unit was activated.

Neighbors said they heard first responders on a megaphone asking for a man to come out of the house.

According to a neighbor, that man is his friend and an army veteran, and he’s never known him to be violent, but he was concerned and worried.

An LCSO spokesperson said they found one person dead inside the home.

A Major Crimes unit is now investigating.

