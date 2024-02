Miami Beach police taped off a small area of the beach Tuesday afternoon after human remains were found on the sand, just a few feet from the water.

Police gathered in the area of 79th Street, along the beach, where they announced a fetus had washed ashore.

A beachgoer came across the remains at around 1 p.m. and contacted police.

He was interviewed by investigators.

Police have launched an investigation into how the remains got there.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.