The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred at a home.

CCSO responded to the early morning call on Matecumbe Road in the South Gulf Cove area at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Several deputy vehicles were deployed, and crime scene tape remains around the area of the home, as of 3 p.m.

This remains an active investigation, and deputies have not commented further.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.