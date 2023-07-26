Lehigh Acres pre-K to get new, refurbished building

On Wednesday, the school district broke ground on a new pre-K center at G. Weaver Hipps Elementary School in Lehigh Acres.

The school will soon be home to Lee County Schools’ second expanded pre-K center.

The mission is to get kids ready to succeed in school.

The renderings show off a 30 thousand square foot building with 20 classrooms, offices and support space for more than 200 three and four year old boys and girls.

Hipps Elementary principal Deborah Nauss told WINK News that this pre-K center is absolutely necessary in Lehigh, the fastest growing community in Lee County.

“There will be a variety of programs for exceptional students and the general population were excited to be able to offer the individualize programs that students need so they’re prepared for kindergarten,” Nauss said.

This has been in the works for 2 years. The total project cost is $18.5 million.

With this expansion now underway, Nauss said that the pre-K needs people to work with the little ones.

“We will be looking for more teachers. We currently are looking for more teachers the entire school district so absolutely now we have a bigger focus knowing that we will be working with students 3 and 4 years old,” Nauss said.

As long as there are no unexpected delays, construction will wrap up in the spring, in time to welcome kids next August.