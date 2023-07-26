Threats and Impacts Graphics for Landfalling Tropical Systems

The bullseye over Southwest Florida shows how the region was most likely to receive large impacts from Hurricane Ian’s winds.

National Weather Service’s local forecasting offices are constantly evolving their hurricane communication products. In recent years, in conjunction with the National Hurricane Center, they developed a new set of products. These products are useful for assessing hurricane-related threats. The local National Weather Service offices release the suite of hurricane threats and impacts graphics when tropical watches and warnings are issued.

There are 4 different graphics that illustrate various threats for landfalling tropical systems: wind, rain, storm surge, and tornadoes. The graphics use a color table that accelerates the risk from yellow areas (areas still at risk) to orange, red and pink areas (areas that are at the highest risk for the threat). These products are one of the most effective for use in determining the primary risks to your area as tropical systems approach. Each risk (wind, rain, storm surge and tornadoes) are each displayed individually on their own graphics, unlike the watches and warnings. For example, wind and storm surge might both be risks for a given area, however the warning that may be issued is just a hurricane or storm surge warning.

These graphics in addition to area-specific forecasts are great for assessing any and all of your tropical-related risks when systems approach.