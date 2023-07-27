Deputies still search for who shot Florida Representative’s home

Florida Representative Spencer Roach said deputies are still searching for who shot a bullet through his home.

Last week in North Fort Myers, a bullet was found in Roach’s wall.

“We did get a call in our district office from someone with a very definitive threat, which we had put through, which we posted and also shared with law enforcement,” Roach said.

The voicemail said Roach “deserved what happened to him.”

Congressman Greg Steube told WINK News that he and many other lawmakers experience this kind of hate.

“We’ve had situations where they have been pretty pertinent and specific and have had to have law enforcement show up in our households just to ensure that somebody didn’t show up at our house,” Steube said. “Politics these days, it’s gotten a lot more divisive.”