North Port Police searching for man who struck officer with car

Writer: Bryanna Sterzenbach
The North Port Police Department is on the search for a man who committed battery on an officer, among other charges.

The man in question is 23-year-old Debahj Grant, a black male standing at 6’0, 155lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing glasses at the time of the incident.

During a traffic stop Monday evening, Grant struck an officer while putting his vehicle in reverse, pinning the officer between the door jam, and then fleeing.

The empty vehicle was discovered a short time later.

The officer is OK.

K-9 Units and the drone team have been deployed with a heavy police presence in the Napoleon Road and Amnesty Drive areas.

If you have any information on this man, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

