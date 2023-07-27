Developer acquires Outrigger, Charley’s Boat House on Fort Myers Beach for $38.2M

The largest land deal on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian just closed.

London Bay Homes, which has been developing luxury projects in Southwest Florida for 33 years, paid $38.2 million for about 10 acres of land that had been the 144-room Outrigger Beach Resort and Charley’s Boathouse Grill restaurant. Both were destroyed Sept. 28 by Hurricane Ian.

About 3.6 acres of the beachside land will be redeveloped at 6200 Estero Blvd., as well as the other acre across the street that had been the restaurant.

