FGCU men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers prepares the Eagles for upcoming season

Florida Gulf Coast University’s men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers is heading into his second season with the Eagles. Chambers brought a new style and philosophy to the hardwood that immediately resonated with the players.

“You don’t beat us, USC, the Bonnies winning the Thanksgiving tournament, if you’re not a talented team,” said Chambers.

Although, then came the injuries, and shortly thereafter, the losses followed suit. Chambers chooses to remember how, despite the adversity, his team never quit.

5 pillars of success for FGCU men’s basketball. CREDIT: WINK News

During the 2023 offseason, the FGCU men’s basketball team only lost one player to the portal, adding Dallion Johnson from Penn State and Keeshawn Kellman from Princeton.

“I’d like to think we’re batting 1,000 right now, and then we were very strategic about the portal as far as who we’re bringing in,” said Chambers. “We didn’t want to bring anybody in because we’re able to keep a lot of guys, wouldn’t want to bring anybody in to mess the culture up or maybe put us off kilter a little bit.”

Besides the other teams in the Atlantic Sun conference, FGCU will start the season against Indiana. Chambers explained how getting Power 5 schools to play against the Eagles is tough, especially at home.

“We’re in that gray area. It’s not a great fit, so our schedule is brutal, it’s hard,” said Chambers, “and we’re still working on it. What’s it? End of July? We’re still working on our schedule to get a couple more home games, so our fans come out and see us play.”

However, with Bronny James suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week, Chambers noted that the FGCU staff goes through training to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

“We need to be ready, and that’s from me all the way down. We need to know what we’re doing and how to use those devices, CPR, whatever training we need to help our guys give them another chance,” said Chambers.

The Eagles players are steadfast in buying into what head coach Chambers has planned for his second season.

“I was proud of the guys who are thrusted into different roles. Now, those guys have that experience under their belt. Growing through learning will be that much better. So intense, great attitude, quick pace,” said Chambers.

An older team that’ll be ready to go when the season tips off later this year.