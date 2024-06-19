Young hoopers learn fundamentals at Pat Chambers Basketball Camp

Florida Gulf Coast men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers and the men’s basketball program welcomed kids to the annual Pat Chambers Basketball Camp this week.

They taught kids fundamentals on the court as well as lessons they can take away from the court.

Chambers said, “we’re teaching them about attitude, which is what we always say right? And we’re teaching them what I call a routine of greatness. Having a schedule and you don’t get up every day and say what am I doing today. No that’s not what we do.”

Since its summer, fun is a key part of the game plan for the week.

Chambers said, “last night I’m getting a picture of a parent who I know from our area here right, their son is face down on the couch exhausted! And I’m like now that’s a good camp. You know that’s the goal. That’s why they’re here not just to learn basketball but be active.”