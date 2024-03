Caitlin Clark is single handedly inflating the popularity of women’s basketball.

“They’ve really brought something to the game that you can’t ever forget,” Evangelical Christian (ECS) sophomore point guard Kellisia Grant said.

The Iowa legend is a role model for the Evangelical Christian girls basketball team.

“It motivates me to just keep going and know that I can make it there one day,” ECS sophomore center Nalah Smith said.

I want to be like one of them when I grow up,” ECS eighth grade shooting guard Amiyah Green said.

The women’s game is surging in popularity right now.

Almost 10 million people watched last year’s women’s national championship shattering 2022’s near five million viewers and surpassing the previous record of 5.2 million set in 2002.

“People are starting to realize that women are just as good at sports as men,” ECS sophomore shooting guard Lanie Conley said. “In my opinion, I think that they’re sometimes more exciting to watch.”

That championship matchup between Iowa and LSU featured two of the sport’s biggest names these days: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

Clark’s iconic career at Iowa has fueled the uptick in viewership, ticket sales and the Sentinels’ NCAA dreams.

“It’s just amazing to watch them play and I can learn moves from them,” ECS seventh grade point guard Moriah Walker said.

Millions might be new to watching women’s basketball, but the state champion Sentinels have been taking notes for years.