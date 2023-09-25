FGCU Women’s Basketball hones skills at Alico Arena

In the midst of football season, Florida Gulf Coast University Women’s Basketball team is still on the court, honing their skills at Alico Arena.

"We have returning players that are really good, who know the system, who now have the opportunity for bigger roles," said Karl Smesko, head coach of FGCU Women's Basketball. "We've added a lot of talented new players who just need to show they know how we play. They can be big factors this year. I've got an open mind to everybody right now."

Maca Retamales is a new addition to the team from Florida Southwestern State College. She spent the off-season competing in the FIBA three-on-three U-23 Nations League, where she helped her country, Chile, come in third place.

FGCU opens the season Nov. 6 at Brown.