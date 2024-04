In eight years with Florida Southwestern State College Eric Murphy has laid the foundation for one of junior college basketball’s strongest men’s programs.

His impressive resume has earned him a new role at the NCAA Division I level as an assistant coach at Western Kentucky University next season, but the success on the court isn’t what keeps him on the sidelines.

For Eric Murphy, performance on the floor only scratches the surface of what it means to be a coach.

“I just think that in our society right now, there’s not a lot of guidance for young men,” Murphy said. “One of the reasons why I even started coaching was to help guide young men to help them be successful.”

That’s what he’s done for almost a decade with the Bucs and what he’ll do when he joins the Hilltoppers as next season.

His first two years at FSW he was an assistant and he’s been at the helm for the last six.

“I love the passion that these guys have when they come in. They have something to work for. Everybody wants to get a Division I scholarship.”

Now it’s his turn to go back to DI and he’s earned it.

Just look at the statistics a 143-34 record, two NCJAA tournament appearances, 34 division one players produced and the first Buccaneer in the NBA.

But the stat lines aren’t keeping Murphy’s head in the game developing quality young men off the court is.

“That’s what coaching is all about: trying to help the next player or the next generation be better than what you were. If I can help them be the best that they can be, they’re going to be successful for me on the floor and they’re going to be successful for me off the floor.”

Murphy is proud of the men his players at FSW have become and he’ll use the same philosophy to guide young men at WKU.

Murphy’s personal goal is an opportunity to coach in the NCAA Tournament.

After 15 years of coaching he hasn’t gone dancing yet, but the Hilltoppers have been 24 times so he hopes he will help take them back again.