Collier County woman arrested after leading deputies on chase, crashing

Sydney Wuschke. 24. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A Collier County woman is in custody after deputies said she led them on a chase and crashed her car while trying to lose them.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Sydney Wuschke was arrested after deputies tried to pull her over for speeding at Radio Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard, around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

A deputy’s radar indicated Wuschke was driving at around 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.

She kept driving and led deputies on a brief pursuit, disregarding other drivers and speed limit signs. Due to her high speed, Wuschke lost control of her car while trying to turn left into the Meadow Lanes Apartments, crashing into an electrical pole and barely missing oncoming traffic.

Wuscke tried to run from the crash site and into an apartment, but she was caught by deputies in a change of clothes, having apparently showered.

CCSO said Wuschke faces charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash.