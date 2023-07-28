Human trafficking victim from Charlotte County rescued in Spring Hill

Man accused of human trafficking. CREDIT: HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Charlotte County minor has been rescued from an accused human trafficking operation.

Deputies in Hernando County arrested a man they say paid an Uber driver to take the girl to Spring Hill.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff, 56-year-old James Houllis made contact with the Charlotte County girl on social media. He was posing as a woman, grooming her.

Before the girl got into the Uber, she signed a sex-based “Dominant and submissive agreement” but she hadn’t read it.

When she got to the Spring Hill home, north of Tampa, deputies said Houllis forced her into sex.

“This person was violent, you might even say sadistic, and things can turn on a dime and when you’re young. You don’t think about those things,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis said, of Hernando County.

Deputies say Houllis has lived in 53 places over the years and likely victimized other young girls.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff, the girl, and another victim, are now in a safe place receiving treatment.