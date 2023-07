Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

Detectives are seeking information that can help identify two people caught on surveillance video tampering and stealing from parking meters in downtown Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and a woman were seen stealing from the meters on Tuesday night.

If you know who they are, contact FMPD at 239-321-7700.

You can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.