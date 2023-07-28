Fort Myers Butterfly Estates closes its doors

Friday is your last day to visit the Butterfly Estates in downtown Fort Myers.
The Butterfly Estates will close its doors on Friday at 2 p.m. The Florida Native Butterfly Society announced the closure on Thursday in a Facebook statement.
The Florida Native Butterfly Society said the butterflies inside will be caught and re-homed.
The Florida Native Butterfly Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection and preservation of Florida’s native butterfly species.
Bullig Coffee and Bites will remain open, but the Thrifty Garden will close on Aug. 27.