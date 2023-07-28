Fort Myers Butterfly Estates closes its doors

WPBN / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

Friday is your last day to visit the Butterfly Estates in downtown Fort Myers.

The Butterfly Estates will close its doors on Friday at 2 p.m. The Florida Native Butterfly Society announced the closure on Thursday in a Facebook statement.

The Florida Native Butterfly Society said the butterflies inside will be caught and re-homed.

The Florida Native Butterfly Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection and preservation of Florida’s native butterfly species.

Bullig Coffee and Bites will remain open, but the Thrifty Garden will close on Aug. 27.