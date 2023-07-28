Nearly 300 new educators finish 7-day training camp

Teacher training camp at South Fort Myers High CREDIT WINK News

Nearly 300 new teachers have been taking part in a comprehensive seven-day training camp to prepare for the upcoming school year. The camp wrapped up Friday, and WINK News went to check it out!

“Oh, the experience here is really great. Because as a new teacher, this is really a big support for us, because some might be new to teaching. Others might have experience, but they’re new to the district,” said Danica Alcala, a Lee County middle school teacher.

New Lee County teachers at training camp CREDIT WINK News

About 300 educators gathered at South Fort Myers High School for a final day of fun. During the camp, teachers took part in sessions covering topics like cooperative learning, classroom management and student engagement.

New teachers were also given the opportunity to visit the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools where they received complimentary teaching materials and school supplies.

Teachers that WINK News spoke to Friday said that the camp exceeded their expectations.

Lee County still needs to hire about 350 teachers. Students return to the classroom on Aug. 10.