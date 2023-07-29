Fort Myers Police confirm two dead in shooting

The shooting happened at 3:20 a.m. Saturday on William Street, near Veronica Shoemaker Blvd. and Michigan Avenue.

Family members tell WINK News their loved one was shot at her home and they blamed her ex-boyfriend.

The woman was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but she did not survive. Police called the situation a possible murder-suicide.

The scene grew throughout the morning as officers including K-9 units, FDLE, paramedics and fire fighters all assisted.

Officers searched the bushes with flashlights and removed items from a home in brown paper bags.

WINK News is working to find out more details about the shooting and will update this article with more information when it becomes available.