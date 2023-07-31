2 caught on camera robbing Lehigh Acres grocery store at gunpoint

Deputies are seeking information on two armed, masked subjects caught on camera robbing a grocery store.

The two thieves remain at large, Monday. They targeted the Cambios Monterrey grocery store, located at 1505 Gretchen Avenue S. in Lehigh Acres, that morning.

Detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the men, one of whom was wielding a firearm, entered the store just before 11:30 a.m. and demanded cash.

LCSO Deputies respond to robbery scene, courtesy WINK News

Both men were wearing masks and gloves during the robbery.

If you happened to be in the area, and witnessed anything related to this armed robbery, or have any information on the identity of the two suspects, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by clicking here or calling 1-800-780-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.