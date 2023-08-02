Fort Myers’ new police chief, Jason Fields, sworn-in

Police Chief Jason Fields took the Oath of Office Wednesday evening at the Collaboratory.

He pledged to serve and protect the people of Fort Myers.

“The department has been really good to me. The job has been phenomenal. I love doing police work and I love coming to work every day,” Fields told WINK News.

“I have had the opportunity to grow with the department and the community in which it serves.”

On the Fort Myers Police Department website he added, “I am honored to be a part of such a professional organization and work along side an outstanding group of men and women. By working together, we can continue to provide first class services to our citizens and business partners.”

Fields has served in a variety of roles in his 20+years with the department, including patrol officer, training officer and internal affairs. Now, he’s top cop. “I see great things for the future.”

Past reporting:

Incoming Fort Myers Police Chief discusses challenges, new role

1-on-1 with new Fort Myers Police Chief