New Fort Myers police chief to be sworn in

The new top cop of Fort Myers will be sworn into his new position of police chief this evening.

Jason Fields has worked with the Fort Myers Police Department for 23 years and it’s the only department he’s ever worked for.

He served under late chief Derrick Diggs and has a decorated background with time spent with internal affairs, the swat unit and officer training.

It’s experience Fields thinks he can build upon.

“Moving forward, I want to make sure I learn from the stuff that was done in the past. Make sure we do the right thing at every level, every single time.” Jason Fields said.

The ceremony will start Wednesday at 6 p.m., inside the Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers.