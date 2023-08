Mega Millions lottery tickets. Credit: CBS

The Mega Millions continues to grow as the grand prize lottery totals to $1.25 billion after no one won the Tuesday night’s drawing.

The numbers drawn were 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 12. With no winning numbers drawn, the jackpot has grown from $1.1 billion to $1.25 billion.

If a winner is chosen on the next drawing on Friday, Aug. 4. the grand prize will become the Fourth largest grand prize in Mega Millions history, according to the news release on the Mega Millions website.