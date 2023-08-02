Man refuses to get off his Fort Myers Beach roof, protesting FEMA regulations

Rick Loughery is refusing to get off the roof of his Fort Myers Beach garage, an act he undertook in protest of FEMA regulations.

FEMA’s regulations say the garage is a laterally attached structure attached to the house.

Loughery and his wife, Amy Loughery argue the garage was an independent structure to the house that was only connected to the house by a soft flash attachment.

FEMA said it has to be up to code with the flood plain or get knocked down, so to comply with the code, the Fort Myers Beach garage roof would need breakaway walls, foundation supports and air-conditioned living space above the structure.

The Lougherys don’t agree.

WINK News spoke to Amy to get more information about the Fort Myers Beach garage and roof.

“We were here for the storm. We have waves that were hitting the house that were 20 feet high,” she said. “The garage is the only thing that saved my husband, our son and I. [We] actually retreated to the neighbor’s house because it’s slightly elevated, and so we were over there at the beginning of the storm, but he stayed, and the only reason he’s still here is because of this garage.”

How long does Rick plan on staying on his roof?

“As long as I have to,” said Rick.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.