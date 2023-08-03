Deputies impound 2 horses found running loose in Hendry County

Credit: The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

Two horses have been impounded after Hendry County Agricultural deputies found the two wearing halters and running loose.

The sheriff’s office said early Wednesday morning, agricultural deputies impounded two female horses found on Hendry Isles Boulevard and Homestead Avenue in the Pioneer Plantation area.

The horses were captured and transported to the Sheriff’s Office Impound.

If the horses belong to you, call the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600.

After three days, if the horses have not been claimed by their owners, they may become the property of the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.