Boyfriend of missing Cape Coral man arrested

The boyfriend of missing Cape Coral man Barry Schmalbach has been arrested.

Christopher Davis has been arrested for an active warrant out of Columbia, South Carolina.

Cape Coral Police arrested Davis at a Gym on Del Prado Boulevard, Tuesday. The warrant is for a Cape Coral probation violation dated July 11, 2018.

According to a Cape Coral Police report, Davis is the last person to have seen Schmalbach before he went missing.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.