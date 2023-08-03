Schmalbach family joins search, landlord gives no comment

Barry Schmalbach disappeared two weeks ago in Cape Coral and a notice appeared on the door to his condo, telling his boyfriend to leave.

Cape Coral Police have still not provided any updates. Neither has the landlord of Schmalbach’s apartment.

When WINK News reached out to the landlord, he politely said, “I’m actually not looking to make a comment about this right now.”

Schmalbach’s half-sister Emily Scaletta is expected to arrive in Cape Coral Thursday night and begin her own search Friday.

Because of that, the Marco Patriots said they would back off unless the family wishes for them to remain involved.

According to Crime Stoppers, Schmalbach was last seen Wednesday, July 19, leaving Cruisers Bar in Cape Coral, but his boyfriend/roommate said he saw him leave in an Uber or car he didn’t recognize the following morning, July 20.

If you think you might have a clue as to where Schmalbach might be, please call Cape Coral Police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $16,000 reward.