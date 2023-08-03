Formal notice to vacate condo sent to boyfriend of missing Cape Coral man

The search for missing person Barry Schmalbach continues with another piece in this very mysterious puzzle.

A letter telling Christopher Davis, Schmalbach’s boyfriend to get out immediately.

that letter appeared on the door of the Cape Coral condo yesterday.

A formal notice sent to Christopher Davis, Barry Schmalbach’s boyfriend. Photo Credit: WINK

It’s been 2 weeks since Schmalbach’s sudden disappearance, and friends and family say Cape Coral Police Department won’t discuss whether detectives have any leads about where Barry Schmalbach is.

[ READ MORE: Reward for information regarding missing Cape Coral man now $16,000(winknews.com)]

The latest clue is a letter on his condo door. Davis has been Schmalbach’s boyfriend of two months lived in the apartment with Barry, this formal letter says Davis is not on the lease and says he must get out and stay out.

The notice also says, after inspection the condo is in disarray with personal belongings and mud tracked throughout the condominium.

Emily Scaletta, Barry’s half-sister says she found out about Schmalbach’s disappearance July. 22.

[READ MORE: Family of missing man in Cape Coral speaks out (winknews.com)]

“That’s the only thing that’s really keeping us going right now is the hope he’s still out there and okay. Everything’s just a little odd how it is. It’s everything that we have heard so far is just not like him,” Scaletta said.

Miguel Blanco one of Schmalbach’s best friends told detectives after his disappearance, his jeep disappeared than reappeared in the condo parking lot.

The vehicle, which was typically kept very clean, was covered in mud on the sides. Sand was discovered in the back of the vehicle. The hope now, is that Barry is found safe.

Friends and family need your help if you have any information regarding where Barry Schmalbach could be you are asked to call Cape Coral Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.