Reward for information regarding missing Cape Coral man now $6,000

Barry Schmalbach (Credit: Cape Coral Police Department)

The reward for information about a missing man from Cape Coral has doubled to $6,000.

Barry Schmalbach was reported missing two weeks ago. He was last seen on Beach Parkway in Cape Coral.

An anonymous donor has since contributed the additional $3,000 in reward money.

If you know anything that could help get Schmalbach home safely, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by clicking here.

Remember, you can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.