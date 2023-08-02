Cape Coral missing man’s family speaks out

The family of the man missing in Cape Coral addressed his disappearance.

The half-sister of Barry Schmalbach spoke to WINK News Wednesday. Emily Scaletta said Cape Coral police haven’t told them whether any leads have been found.

Schmalbach’s boyfriend of two months, Christopher Davis, told friends he last saw Schmalbach get into an Uber or someone else’s car on July 19.

According to Scaletta, no one has heard a word from Schmalbach since. “As time goes on, it’s difficult,” she said. “It’s heart-wrenching because this is not like him at all to just go off, disappear and leave his belongings behind. He wouldn’t do this. Especially not texting, not just family, but his friends that he’s been friends with for over 40 years.”

When WINK News visited the apartment Schmalbach shared with Davis Wednesday, a letter was found taped to the door. Dated Tuesday, Aug. 1, the formal notice mentions Davis is not on the lease and he must vacate the premises and not return.

The notice also said that the premises is in disarray with personal belongings and mud-tracked throughout.

“All it takes is one person to come forward, say something and point us in the right direction for finding him,” Scaletta said.