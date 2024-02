The families of the four missing boaters have not given up hope.

A week after the Coast Guard suspended the search for Angel Hernandez Munoz, 38, of North Port; Ruben Mora Sr., 54, of Port Charlotte; Julio Cesar Cordero Briones, 37, of North Port; and Vargas Parra, 35, of North Port., the families continued their search.

On Sunday, the families of the missing men hired a private helicopter to search the area from the air.

The private helicopter took flight from Englewood to begin searching the west coast of Florida for the missing boaters.

Monica Sheckler was one of the passengers who participated in the search on Sunday.

“We searched, came out of Englewood, and then came over to Tampa Bay. To the Skyway bridge about 3 miles offshore and then we turned in that area searching all the islands, headed our 9 miles and headed to Key West Florida,” said Sheckler.

The family ended their day-long search with a community vigil to pray for their loved ones.

While the search was unfruitful, the families remain hopeful that their efforts will give them a conclusion to this painful ordeal.