SWFL law enforcement assisting in search for 4 missing boaters out of Venice

Southwest Florida law enforcement has joined the search for four missing boaters who left for a fishing trip from Venice on Saturday morning and not returned.

The missing boaters are identified as Angel Hernandez Munoz, 38, of North Port; Ruben Mora Sr., 54, of Port Charlotte; Julio Cesar Cordero Briones, 37, of North Port; and Vargas Parra, 35, of North Port.

Mora’s son was at the boat ramp Monday afternoon.

“This was unexpected. I adore both my parents, and just the thought of not having him here and not knowing where he’s at — if he’s cold, if he’s alone, if he’s alive — there’s a lot to bear. Just trying to be hopeful, as hopeful as possible,” said a distraught Ruben Mora, Jr.

He also shared photos of his father with WINK News reporter Jolena Esperto. CREDIT: Ruben Mora Jr.

The boat the men took out at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday is a 1995 23-foot white SportCraft with registration FL9937HC.

In a press conference Monday, Venice Police said they were dispatched to the marina at Venice Inlet on Sunday morning around 8 a.m. when the men did not return from their fishing trip.

The men’s truck and boat trailer were still in the parking lot.

Several agencies are now taking part in the search for the missing boaters. They include the following:

U.S. Coast Guard

Manatee Sheriff’s Office

Sarasota Sheriff’s Office

Sarasota Police Department

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

FWC

Venice Fire and Rescue

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Sea Tow of Venice

“As a cold front pushed through on Saturday, we saw increased winds and seas, persisting through Sunday,” explained the Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler. “Sea fog developed off the coast of Southwest Florida on Saturday afternoon before lifting in the early evening hours.”

The search area for the missing boaters has expanded and now runs from Longboat Pass in Manatee County south down to Collier County.

“The Coast Guard proceeded to shift their search to the south due to the change in wind direction as the front continued to push its way to the south,” added Kreidler.

The Coast Guard is handling 10 miles offshore to 80 nautical miles offshore. The other agencies are assisting from the shoreline to 10 miles out. The agencies are utilizing boats, planes and helicopters.

Boaters out on the water are asked to stay vigilant and report anything relevant to Venice Police Detective Courtney Zak at 941-486-2444 or czak@venicefl.gov. Boaters can also use radio Channel 16 VHF.