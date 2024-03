New Fort Myers Beach Coast Guard facility. CREDIT: WINK News

The United States Coast Guard stationed at Fort Myers Beach sprung into action when reports of a boat with eight people on board became disabled.

According to a social media post from the United States Coast Guard, crews were dispatched to an area off Estero at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday to rescue the four children and four adults aboard. #Breaking A Station Fort Myers Beach rescue crew towed a 21-ft skiff, Wed., with 4 adults & 4 children aboard after receiving a report the boat was disabled at approx. 11 p.m., off Estero. Everyone was brought to Bonita Bills in reportedly good health. #SAR #BoatResponsibly pic.twitter.com/ONTjpZ34XG — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 28, 2024

The Coast Guard towed a 21-foot skiff ashore and brought all eight people to Bonita Bills.

The Coast Guard says everyone on board the boat were in good health.