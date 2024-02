US Coast Guard crews off St. Pete Pier (CREDIT: US Coast Guard Southeast)

The US Coast Guard station in St. Petersburg and Sea Tow Tampa Bay crews rescued a man after his 45-foot boat started taking on water.

Crews responded to the boat on Sunday off of St. Pete Pier, according to the Coast Guard. The station’s crew transported the man, who was experiencing nausea, to EMS.

The boat was dewatered and towed to the North Yacht Basin.