U.S. Coast Guard searching for boat with four on board

Missing Boat. CREDIT: U.S Coast Guard.

Crews from the United States Coast Guard in St. Petersburg along with partner agency crews were searching Sunday afternoon for four people boating off Venice.

The Fort Myers Beach Coast Guard told WINK that the four were reported to be aboard a 25-foot center console boat approximately 30 miles off Venice.

They were overdue after launching from Venice Inlet on Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard asks that anyone with any information contact Sector Saint Pete at 866-881-1392.

The missing boat in the photo isn’t the exact boat that is missing but is a similar model.