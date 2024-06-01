Coast Guard rescues 8 people near Boca Grande

WINK News
A hot chase with law enforcement ended with a man jumping into a retention pond near the Naples Airport.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features an alleged animal abuser, drug activity near a daycare and a couple caught in the act.
Archaeologists were at the old Fort Myers cemetery off Michigan Ave on Friday.
FHP is investigating a crash that left 1 person dead on Boy Scout Drive.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an active scene that happened early Saturday morning near Pondella Road.
It’s a great time to build your hurricane kit. Shop sales tax-free for select merchandise right now.
A slight break from our humidity, but it’s still a hot one.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge has closed all four lanes of traffic to expedite the pedestrian crosswalk project.
The Florida Everblades dominated Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Final with a 8-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks.
As kids are beginning their summer vacation, a group of students from one school are looking ahead to the next four school years
Workers at Scoops on First break a sweat so Southwest Florida ice cream lovers can tackle a triple-digit heat index.
We spoke with Janella Newsome, the communications director for the Florida Department of Transportation District 1, who explained why the bridge is closing.
People are already trying to beat the heat and it isn’t even June 1, so one thing to avoid is having your air conditioner breaking at the peak of Summer.
WINK News met a group of homeless teens who are graduating high school and have big plans for the future.
Seven adults and a child were rescued by the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew after their boat began sinking.
According to a press release, the 28-foot boat capsized 36 miles west of Boca Grande on Saturday.
Coast Guard watchstanders received a radio distress call from the boaters where they reported that the vessel was sinking and activated an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.
A helicopter aircrew honed in on the signal of one of the boaters’ Personal Locator Beacons and found all 8 people wearing their life jackets while holding onto a cooler.
All 8 individuals were hoisted from the water and transported to emergency medical services.
“The boaters in distress carried close to every piece of lifesaving equipment we encourage the public to carry onboard their vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez, Coast Guard Public Affairs Detachment Tampa Bay. “Life jackets, an EPIRB, a PLB, visual signaling devices and a marine grade radio with VHF-FM channel 16 improve our Coast Guard crews’ abilities to locate mariners in distress and increase the chances of a positive outcome to bring them safely home. Today marks the beginning of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and these safe boating practices make a difference year-round.”
No injuries have been reported.