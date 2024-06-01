WINK News

Coast Guard rescues 8 people near Boca Grande

CREDIT: Coast Guard

Seven adults and a child were rescued by the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew after their boat began sinking.

According to a press release, the 28-foot boat capsized 36 miles west of Boca Grande on Saturday.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a radio distress call from the boaters where they reported that the vessel was sinking and activated an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.

A helicopter aircrew honed in on the signal of one of the boaters’ Personal Locator Beacons and found all 8 people wearing their life jackets while holding onto a cooler.

All 8 individuals were hoisted from the water and transported to emergency medical services.

“The boaters in distress carried close to every piece of lifesaving equipment we encourage the public to carry onboard their vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez, Coast Guard Public Affairs Detachment Tampa Bay. “Life jackets, an EPIRB, a PLB, visual signaling devices and a marine grade radio with VHF-FM channel 16 improve our Coast Guard crews’ abilities to locate mariners in distress and increase the chances of a positive outcome to bring them safely home. Today marks the beginning of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and these safe boating practices make a difference year-round.”

No injuries have been reported.

