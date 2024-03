Deputies need the public’s help in locating a missing woman believed to be endangered in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing adult, Anne Marie Lang.



Lang (12/09/1982) can be described as a white female, 5’2”, 140 LBS, blonde hair and blue eyes. pic.twitter.com/jEodAQkNfh — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) March 19, 2024

The 41-year-old is described as standing at 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

“She was last seen in the area of Brynwood Lane,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marcino in further details on the X post.

Lang is also no stranger to the news. She last made headlines in 2021 when she was arrested for the deaths of two young girls and their father in Hendry County.

The last news item on our site noted that jury selection was set to begin in her case.

If you have any information, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.