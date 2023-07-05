Trial begins for Alva woman accused of killing family in DUI crash

Anne Marie Lang, 38. Credit: Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Jury selection is set to begin for the Alva woman accused of hitting and killing two young girls and their father in Hendry County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Anne Lang was behind the wheel when she killed 42-year-old Enedino Galindo, 13-year-old Keanna Galindo and 15-year-old Aryana Galindo in a high-speed crash in January 2021.

According to FHP, Lang was going more than 100 mph when she hit the family’s car as they were backing out of a home on State Road 80, killing the father and teenage daughters.

Troopers said her blood alcohol level was 0.22, nearly three times the legal limit to drive. Police arrested Lang on three counts of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

Jury selection will take place on Wednesday in Hendry County.