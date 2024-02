A family of first responders finds themselves in the middle of a heartbreaking tragedy as their youngest son suffers a tragic accident, but not before he gives the gift of life to strangers.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Roy Mora was thrown from his sedan after the front right end of his car collided with the left rear end of a 73-year-old woman’s SUV.

Mora was just about to start his career as a paramedic.

WINK spoke with Mora’s mother, Jan Andujar, who said she is not doing well without him.

All she wants is her son back and right now she’s looking for answers while FHP is actively investigating the fatal crash.

Rogelio or Roy Mora, was a father, a son, a baby brother, and he was a baby brother in a family dedicated to saving lives.

He just completed orientation to be a paramedic a few days ago, was already a physician’s assistant and his big brother is a Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy.

The list goes on but on Monday, January 29th at 6:30 p.m., Roy Mora became one of the people his family dedicated their lives to helping.

“You never expect to put your kids to rest before you. As a parent, it is our job our duty to go first. Unfortunately, that is not the case here,” Andujar said.

The crash caused Mora to be ejected from the vehicle, and he was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, which three days later became fatal.

Andujar and Mora’s three big brothers took him in to be an organ donor, the last time they would see him until his funeral service.

“He had a passion in helping and saving people, and that passion continued. This is why it was not a difficult decision to make in helping someone because I did not want another mother to go through what I was going through, and that’s where my other three sons and I talked about it, and we decided that if Roy could speak for himself, he would say that he would want to go ahead and continue the journey of helping people and that’s what we did,” Andujar said.

“Anytime someone loses their life on a roadways, the Florida Highway Patrol does an in-depth investigation, and the unfortunate reality of that is it takes time,” said Greg Bueno from Florida Highway Patrol.

“My son passed away, and I still know nothing. All that I know is that I will be putting my son to rest this coming Friday. No arrest has been made. No one has gotten in contact with me. We are clueless,” Andujar said.

And Andujar’s mother said he has already saved more than three lives being an organ donor.

His 3-year-old daughter still does not know her father won’t be taking her to see Blippi at the Hertz Arena for her fourth birthday, but she also said Roy is with her mother now, who recently also passed away.